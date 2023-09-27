Infosys and Microsoft are combining their AI capabilities to help businesses across multiple sectors enhance operations using AI solutions. Credit: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.

Indian IT services provider Infosys has teamed up with US technology major Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Together, the companies will develop AI solutions that will be powered by Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services.

Under the alliance, Infosys and Microsoft are combining their AI capabilities to help businesses across multiple sectors enhance operations using AI solutions.

According to Infosys, the combined solutions are expected to accelerate data democratisation and intelligence to boost productivity and drive revenue growth for enterprises.

With generative AI, new areas of AI applications have become accessible.

Infosys said it offers services, frameworks, solutions, and platforms across a variety of application domains, including marketing content creation, document summarising, semantic search, and contact centre transformation.

Microsoft chief partner officer Nicole Dezen said: “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions, utilising Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, that will help customers develop new business models, and realise new revenue streams. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Infosys will help customers accelerate growth and innovation.”

Infosys executive vice president and global head – AI and automation, application development & maintenance Balakrishna DR said: “Infosys Topaz is empowering businesses with improved operational efficiencies and reduced time-to-market for launching new products and services. It converges the power of Infosys Cobalt and data analytics to AI-power business and deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalize growth.

“Through our strategic collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to lead the generative AI revolution, helping businesses amplify human potential and navigate their next towards becoming AI-first enterprises.”

Last week, Infosys joined forces with AI chip major NVIDIA on generative AI.

The tie-up will provide Infosys Topaz access to NVIDIA’s AI enterprise ecosystem.

Infosys also plans to set up the NVIDIA Centre of Excellence to train 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA’s AI technologies.