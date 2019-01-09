Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

With gadget manufacturers working hard to make just about everything smart, the Consumer Electronics Show has provided a look into the home of the future, where your toilet flushes itself and your mirror calls a doctor when you’re sick.

With 4,500 exhibitors on hand to showcase their latest products at this year’s event, there have been plenty of new products and concepts to get excited about. Here are a few of our favourites.

FoldiMate

Automation may be about to take your job, but at least it will take your chores too.

The FoldiMate, an automatic laundy-folding machine, promises to “take the work out of laundry folding”. The user feeds items into the machine, which uses smart robotic technology to fold items based on the user’s preferred folding methods, item type and size, with each fold taking approximately 10 seconds.

Set to launch by the end of the year, the FoldiMate will set you back $980 (but save you countless hours).

37 Degree Smart Home Smart Bed

Chinese startup 37 Degree Smart Home arrived at CES with a house full of smart furniture, including a smart sofa, smart shoe cabinet and a desk that reminds children to sit up straight. However, the Smart Bed is a standout product.

Much like a fitness tracker, the Smart Bed collects vital health data such as heartbeat and breathing throughout the night, which is sent in the form of a health report to the user’s smartphone.

Users can set the bed for certain activities, such as sleeping and sleeping, and pair their Smart Bed with a Smart Bedside Table to really increase their home’s connectivity.

KitchenAid Smart Oven+

KitchenAid has powered up its Smart Oven, bringing to CES a device that you can cook with from anywhere.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

While not the world’s first smart oven, this is one of the first full-sized offerings, with attachments that allow users to grill, bake and steam their culinary creations.

The device is fitted with a 4.5-inch LCD touch display, which combined with the Yummly app, provides access to a mass of recipes and personalised meal planning features, and can also be controlled through voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Mui smart wood

For those that don’t appreciate the high-tech look, South Korean startup Mui has developed smart wood, the perfect piece of interior to connect your home without ruining your feng shui.

Mui’s smart wood acts as a smart home hub, allowing users to receive weather updates, control temperarture, control lighting, open doors, and control music playback. As well as their hands, users can also control these features with their voice via Google Assistant.

Despite appearing to be little more than a plank of wood, Mui has successfully raised more than $110,000 via Kickstarter and has received plenty of attention at CES this year.

Toto Neorest NX2

Inspired by the natural beauty of pebbles shaped by water over time, the NEOREST NX2 is what leading bathroom product manufacturer TOTO describes as its “most beautiful intelligence toilet”.

Winner of a CES 2019 Innovation Award, this smart toilet comes fitted with a number of sensors that serve to automatically open the lid, and flush and closes once you’re done. It’s integrated cleaning system will then set about cleaning using advanced bowl-cleaning technology, and deodorising to remove any odours.

The best part? A heated seat.

Tuya Smart AI security hub

There is no shortage of smart doorbells and camera security devices at CES this year, but few sound quite as promising as Tuya’s artificial intelligence-powered security system, which is fitted with facial recognition technology that allows it to recognise each member of a household and subsequently spot unfamiliar faces. If an unknown person is spotted nearby while nobody is home, Tuya’s smart system can respond by turning on the lights or playing music to deter possible criminals.

The system includes a range of devices, including numerous sensors, an alarm, and a smart doorbell, which can be interacted with using voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home.

Artemis Smart Mirror

CareOS has developed a smart mirror capable of delivering key health, beauty and wellness insights that it hopes will be of use in both home and business settings.

Known as Artemis, this smart mirror comes with a range of features, including the basics such as teleconferencing tools, voice commands and facial recognition. However, this smart mirror really excels in the beauty and fitness extras that it offers, such as allowing its user to try on outfits using augmented reality, fitness tracking and eye tests.