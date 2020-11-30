Smartphones lead as Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on telecommunications in Q3 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on telecommunications in Q3 2020

1. Madhav Sheth’s tweet on key trends in the smartphones industry

Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer of Realme, a smartphone company, shared an article on the trends that are shaping the smartphones industry. The article lists collaborative innovation and customer experience as primary enablers that could reshape the sector. Co-creation will play a vital role in innovative product development, as well as to provide better customer services, the article added.

Further, the article noted that next generation technologies will help to deliver seamless experience to the consumers. By leveraging machine-learning and predictive analytics capabilities, service providers could prioritise customers requirement’s and transform user experience.

I wrote an article for @FortuneIndia on what really shapes the frontiers of the smartphone industry. I believe it is primarily innovation & customer experience. Check out my full article.https://t.co/vBi9EEVw1Z — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 15, 2020

Username: Madhav Sheth Twitter handle: @MadhavSheth

2. Ajit Pai’s tweet on Ninth Circuit court upholding FCC’s orders on 5G deployment

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an agency that regulates international and interstate communication in the US, tweeted on how a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld three FCC orders issued to facilitate the rapid deployment of fifth generation (5G) wireless facilities across the nation.

5G requires installation of small cell wireless facilities, however, these facilities faced numerous local objections, in response to which the FCC issued the three orders in 2018. The Ninth Circuit’s decision will help to eliminate numerous barriers, such as exorbitant fees imposed by

local authorities, and unreasonable obstacles to pole access, that would otherwise cut down the speed of wide-scale small cell deployment.

NEWS: Ninth Circuit upholds the vast majority of @FCC's key policies aimed at speeding up broadband deployment, from #5G small-cell streamlining to "one-touch make ready" pole attachment reforms. A major victory for the @FCC, for US leadership in #5G, and for American consumers! pic.twitter.com/kv6wQari4r — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) August 12, 2020

Username: Ajit Pai Twitter handle: @AjitPaiFCC

3. Pedro Huichalaf Roa’s tweet on 5G in Chile

Pedro Huichalaf Roa, a lawyer and telecommunications expert, tweeted on the President of Chile, Sebastian Piñera’s announcement on 5G being revolutionary and a technological milestone. The president launched the bidding for building a 5G network in the country and an investment of $3bn investment in the technology.

Roa added that 5G may not be available in the country soon so the president should focus on improving existing quality of service and enabling 4G throughout Chile.

Pdte @sebastianpinera anuncia #5G como un "hito tecnológico" o "revolucionario"

No es así y esta tecnología estará disponible en próx gobierno.

¿Por qué no tener la misma energía para asegurar calidad de servicio, hacer funcionar fibra óptica austral o tener 4G en todo Chile? pic.twitter.com/xuP7pTHLJk — Pedro Huichalaf Roa (@huichalaf) August 17, 2020

Username: Pedro Huichalaf Roa Twitter handle: @huichalaf

4. Jean-Baptiste Lefevre’s tweet on China’s hydrogen-powered 5G tractor

Jean-Baptiste Lefevre, a top insurtech and fintech influencer, shared a video on the introduction of a hydrogen-powered unmanned smart 5G tractor in Luoyang, in the central province of Henan, China.

Jointly developed by National Institute of Agro-machinery Innovation and Creation and Tsinghua University, this autonomous and remotely controlled tractor uses 5G technology to provide the moving status of the vehicle in real-time.

Username: Jean-Baptiste Lefevre Twitter handle: @jblefevre60

5. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on 5G’s role in digital transformation

Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, shared an article on how industrial companies are considering 5G as a catalyst for digital transformation. The article noted that industrial companies trust 5G’s flexibility and reliability to help in addressing connectivity issues, which is a limiting factor for nearly half of the companies.

The article noted that approximately 65% of industrial companies are planning to implement the technology within the first two years of availability, however, telecom operators expect that it will take a minimum of five years to roll out all 5G features.

One-third of industrial companies aim to apply for their own 5G license, with a spurring interest among large organisations, which account for roughly half of the companies, the article added.

Companies across the world are ready to embrace 5G, but 5G’s disruptive features will take some time to materialize. Full PDF available here >> https://t.co/aVI9X6ZFEM @Capgemini via @antgrasso @antgrasso_IT #5G #DigitalTransformation pic.twitter.com/uLrtFu8tOg — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) July 21, 2020

Username: Antonio Grasso Twitter handle: @antgrasso

6. Vala Afshar’s tweet on the impact of 5G on digital connectivity

Vala Afshar, chief digital analyst, shared an article on how 5G could increase the level of connectivity across the world. With reliable and instantaneous cellular connectivity, 5G can have a profound impact on several industries such as manufacturing, automotive and healthcare.

The influencer also shared a video that elucidates several ways, in which 5G can transform the world including real time remote diagnosis and air quality monitoring. As 5G consumes less power than 4G, it can prolong the battery life of devices, the article highlighted.

This is how 5G will transform the world https://t.co/QvSj2E1oVA pic.twitter.com/N2RdIY488y — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 21, 2020

Username: Vala Afshar Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

7. Sally Eaves’s tweet on Ericsson’s 100th 5G commercial agreement

Sally Eaves, a professor and chief technology officer, tweeted on Ericsson signing the 100th 5G agreement, which she described as a milestone for digital transformation. The 100th agreement was signed between Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications company, and Telekom Slovenije, Telekom Slovenije, a Slovenia-based telecommunications firm.

Eaves added that digital connectivity amid the current pandemic scenario has emerged as a top priority for work, education and healthcare. She noted that the milestone was important for the wider 5G ecosystem that will affect businesses and society.

Username: Dr. Sally Eaves Twitter handle: @sallyeaves

8. Michael Dell’s tweet on the launch of 5G-powered personal computer

Michael Dell, chief executive officer at Dell Technologies, shared an article on the introduction of Dell Latitude 9510 device, a 5G-capable intel-powered business laptop, in the European market. Dell Technologies claims that the Latitude 9510 will allow professionals to access high-speed 5G technology and secure connectivity, thereby augmenting their productivity, even during travel.

With a built-in AI platform, the laptop features 5G antennas incorporated within the speakers. Tests on the laptop have shown that it can provide up to 300% improvement in download speeds compared to 4G.

#5G is about much more than the device in your hand, but it's that much better with the industry’s first 5G-Capable @Intel-powered business PC in Europe from our @Dell team. #WorkFromAnywhere https://t.co/aFcU4saDV9 — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) September 23, 2020

Username: Michael Dell Twitter handle: @MichaelDell

9. Roberto Viola’s tweet on human mobility and Covid-19 spread

Roberto Viola, Directorate General of Communication, Networks, Content and Technology at the European Commission, shared an article on how a research team from the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre conducted a systematic analysis to study the relationship between human mobility and Covid-19 spread.

The article noted that the researchers used aggregated and anonymised mobile phone location data, which was provided by 14 telecom providers from 19 European Union (EU) member states and Norway, to study the impact of mobility on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The results of the research show that lockdown measures were effective in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

In addition to identifying mobility patterns, the mobility data can also help authorities to design the best data-driven methods for planning the socio-economic impacts of lockdown measures and provide insights to deal with new outbreaks in the future.

Thanks to the #data provided by 14 mobile network operators in 19 #EU countries & Norway the @EU_ScienceHub released today an excellent analysis of the relationship between human mobility & #COVID19 spread Important to understand better future emergencies https://t.co/y6kEEsEYTC pic.twitter.com/fs5xZAH7PV — Roberto Viola (@ViolaRoberto) July 15, 2020

Username: Roberto Viola Twitter handle: @ViolaRoberto

10. Marcell Vollmer’s tweet on the cost of 1GB mobile data in different countries

Marcell Vollmer, partner and director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shared an article on the average cost of one gigabyte (GB) of mobile data in different countries. India tops the list of cheapest countries for mobile data consumption, where one can buy 1GB of mobile data at only $0.09. The article noted that there is a huge market competition among telecom providers in India, that drives down the cost of mobile data in the nation.

The article further noted that dependency on mobile data, infrastructure, lower data consumption, and the average income of customers were some of the factors that explain the cost discrepancies across countries.

For example, regardless of Kyrgyzstan’s poor infrastructure and huge rural population, the country ranks third among the list of countries for low mobile data cost, which may be due to dependence of users on mobile data as a primary source of internet. The high cost of mobile data in Sub-Saharan Africa is due to lack of infrastructure and market competition, the article added.

What is the Cost of 1GB of Mobile Data in Every Country? Globally, the cost of mobile data will fetch you anywhere from $0.09 per GB, all the way up to $27 per GB.#internet #BigData #Analytics https://t.co/WZOIGzceB4 — Dr. Marcell Vollmer #StayHome #StaySafe (@mvollmer1) July 4, 2020

Username: Dr. Marcell Vollmer Twitter handle: @mvollmer1

