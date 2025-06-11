Snap aims for Specs to eliminate smartphone limitations, allowing users to engage more with their surroundings instead of small screens. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.

US-based technology company Snap has unveiled plans to launch a new augmented reality (AR) product, known as Specs, in 2026.

Specs is a lightweight wearable computer integrated into glasses with see-through lenses.

The company has invested more than $3bn over the past 11 years to develop this lightweight wearable technology, which integrates digital experiences into a pair of glasses with transparent lenses.

Specs are designed to enhance the physical environment through advanced machine learning (ML) and AI, allowing users to engage in shared experiences, gaming, and productivity tasks.

Snap’s vision for Specs is to overcome the limitations of smartphones, which often require users to focus on small screens rather than their surroundings.

The company believes that as AI evolves, existing devices and interfaces must also adapt to fully harness AI’s capabilities.

Specs are intended to facilitate immersive experiences that allow users to interact with their environment in real-time.

Snap is also collaborating with Niantic Spatial to integrate their Visual Positioning System into Specs, and plans to introduce WebXR support for browser-based experiences in the near future.

Developers are currently “building new experiences” for Spectacles, the fifth generation of Snap’s glasses that were released in 2024 as a precursor to Specs.

Snap’s announcement showcased the possibilities for developers utilising the new Specs. Among the early experiences include Gowaaa’s Super Travel, a tool designed to help travellers with translation and currency conversion, and Paradiddle’s Drum Kit, which supports users in mastering drumming techniques.

Other applications include Pool Assist from Studio ANRK, Cookmate from Headraft, and Wisp World from Liquid City, each designed to enhance user experiences in various ways.

In addition to Specs, Snap has announced significant updates to Snap OS, incorporating feedback from its developer community.

Key updates include deep integrations with OpenAI and Google Cloud’s Gemini, enabling the developers create of AI-powered Lenses.

The new Depth Module API allows for accurate anchoring of augmented reality information in three dimensions, while the Automated Speech Recognition API supports real-time transcription in over 40 languages.

New tools for developers will facilitate the creation of location-based experiences, including a Fleet Management app for monitoring Specs and Guided Navigation for AR tours.

These enhancements aim to support developers such as Enklu, which operates immersive holographic theatres across the US.

In 2024, Snap announced plans to cut its workforce by about 10%, reflecting ongoing job reductions in the tech sector amid economic uncertainties since 2023.