Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Social media app Snapchat appears to be down for some users in Europe and Australia, according to a number of reports.

Users of the popular chat app complained that they were unable to send or receive new messages. Others said they had been notified of new messages but were unable to view them.

According to Downdetector, which tracks app and website outages, Snapchat has been experiencing problems since 11:26am GMT.

The heat map on Downdetector shows most of the problems are in Europe and Australia. More than 1,000 users reported problems with the ephemeral messaging app to Downdetector at the time of publication.

Are you worried about the COVID-19 coronavirus having a negative impact on your business? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Users appear to be able to open the app but some of its features are experiencing limited functionality. The outage appears to be affecting users across multiple mobile operators, suggesting the problem is likely with Snapchat’s servers.

Some took to Twitter to vent their frustration at being unable to use the app:

Forget about the cornavirus my snapchat is broken😡 — emily (@eeeem_z) March 11, 2020

Is everyone’s Snapchat screwing up? Or just mine? — Jessica (@jdfields33) March 11, 2020 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

In January Snapchat experienced two outages that affected tens of thousands of users.

Verdict has contacted Snap Inc, the US firm that owns Snapchat, for comment and will update with any news from the messaging firm.

Snap is yet to put an official statement out on its Twitter account, but @SnapchatSupport has been replying to complaints that it is looking into the problem.

Snapchat launched in 2011 and became popular for its disappearing messages and stories, a feature that was later copied by Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram.

Read more: Snapchat results: Despite growing user numbers, Snapchat “faces fierce competition”