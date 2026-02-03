The agreement will allow more than 12,000 Snowflake customers worldwide to access OpenAI models. Credit: Below the Sky/Shutterstock.com.

Snowflake has entered into a $200m partnership with OpenAI to integrate the latter’s artificial intelligence (AI) models into Snowflake’s enterprise data platform.

The multi-year agreement will allow more than 12,000 Snowflake customers worldwide to access OpenAI models such as GPT-5.2 directly within Snowflake Cortex AI across all major cloud providers.

Both companies plan to collaborate on developing tailored AI solutions for shared enterprise clients, focusing on deploying AI agents that enable organisations to analyse and utilise their proprietary data through natural language queries.

The partnership also involves joint efforts to introduce new features utilising OpenAI’s Apps SDK, AgentKit, and APIs to enhance enterprise workflows.

Enterprises will be able to create customisable AI agents that operate on governed data and perform actions across different tools and applications.

These agents will run securely within the Cortex AI environment, allowing businesses to analyse structured and unstructured data using familiar technologies like SQL.

Snowflake has committed to maintaining its governance standards, with built-in business continuity and disaster recovery measures supported by a 99.99% uptime service-level agreement.

Customers will access OpenAI’s capabilities alongside their own data while benefiting from Snowflake Horizon Catalog’s responsible AI controls.

Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy said: “By bringing OpenAI models to enterprise data, Snowflake enables organisations to build and deploy AI on top of their most valuable asset using the secure, governed platform they already trust.

“Customers can now harness all their enterprise knowledge in Snowflake together with the world-class intelligence of OpenAI models, enabling them to build AI agents that are powerful, responsible, and trustworthy.”

The collaboration builds upon previous work between the firms, including OpenAI’s use of Snowflake for experiment tracking, analytics, and testing, as well as Snowflake’s internal adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise for employee productivity.

OpenAI Applications CEO Fidji Simo said: “This partnership brings our advanced models directly into that environment, making it easier to deploy AI agents and apps, so businesses can close the gap between what AI is capable of and the value they can create today.”

In a related development, OpenAI has launched a desktop application for its coding tool Codex, aiming to compete in the AI code-generation sector.

The Codex app facilitates the management of multiple AI agents over extended periods and can use code to collect and process information.