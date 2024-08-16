SoftBank is now redirecting its efforts towards contract chip making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.

SoftBank has abandoned its initiative to create an artificial intelligence (AI) chip in collaboration with Intel, a move that aimed to rival the market leader NVIDIA, reported the Financial Times.

The decision came as Intel reportedly struggled to meet the production volume and speed requirements set by SoftBank.

This development marks a shift in SoftBank’s strategy to position itself at the forefront of the AI technology wave.

The Japanese investor has envisioned a comprehensive plan that involved not just chip production but also software development and powering data centres.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son had proposed to invest billions of dollars to realise this vision, which included leveraging the design capabilities of ARM and Graphcore.

However, the negotiations with Intel fell through in the months preceding Intel’s cost-cutting announcement, which included layoffs.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

SoftBank is now redirecting its efforts towards contract chip making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

A successful partnership with Intel could have potentially allowed SoftBank to benefit from the US government’s Chips Act funding, aimed at bolstering domestic semiconductor production.

Despite the setback, Son remains undeterred and continues to seek support and financing from major tech companies, including Google and Meta.

The vast investments required for chip production could potentially be offset by advance orders from these tech giants.

However, securing production capacity poses a challenge, as TSMC is already struggling to meet the demands of its current clients, such as NVIDIA.

The collapse of the discussions with Intel has been attributed to the chipmaker’s inability to fulfil SoftBank’s demands, yet there remains a possibility that talks could resume due to the limited number of manufacturers capable of producing advanced AI chips.

Intel, SoftBank, Arm and Mera refrained from commenting on the matter. Requests for comments from Google did not elicit a response, the publication said.

As the plan evolves, Son may need to find another partner to supplement the chip design expertise initially expected from Intel.

While the total investment for this venture could reach tens of billions of dollars, precise figures are currently speculative.

Son has approached investors in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but no agreements have been confirmed.