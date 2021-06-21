South and Central America’s technology industry saw a drop of 6.45% in deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alan Howard, Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Galaxy Digital, Louis Bacon, Nomura, Richard Li Tzar Kai and Thiel Capital’s $300m acquisition of Block.one, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 29 technology industry deals worth $1.4bn were announced for the region in May 2021, against the 12-month average of 31 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in May 2021 with 17 transactions, representing a 58.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 12 deals capturing a 41.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $863.69m, followed by M&A deals totalled $489.85m.

South and Central America technology industry deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 90.2% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.22bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alan Howard, Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Galaxy Digital, Louis Bacon, Nomura, Richard Li Tzar Kai and Thiel Capital’s $300m venture financing of Block.one

2) The $300m venture financing deal with Quinto Andar Servicos Imobiliarios by Alta Park Capital, Innovation Fund Insurances, Kaszek Ventures, Kevin Efrusy, LTS, Maverik, Qualcomm Ventures and Ribbit Capital

3) IHS Holding’s $299m acquisition of FiberCo Solucoes de Infraestrutura

4) The $190m venture financing of CloudWalk by Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, Fisk Ventures, The Hive Brasil and Valor Capital Group

5) Banco BTG Pactual’s acquisition of Universa Group for $132m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.