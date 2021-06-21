South and Central America’s technology industry saw a drop of 6.45% in deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alan Howard, Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Galaxy Digital, Louis Bacon, Nomura, Richard Li Tzar Kai and Thiel Capital’s $300m acquisition of Block.one, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 29 technology industry deals worth $1.4bn were announced for the region in May 2021, against the 12-month average of 31 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in May 2021 with 17 transactions, representing a 58.6% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 12 deals capturing a 41.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $863.69m, followed by M&A deals totalled $489.85m.
South and Central America technology industry deals in May 2021: Top deals
The top five technology deals accounted for 90.2% of the overall value during May 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.22bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Alan Howard, Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Galaxy Digital, Louis Bacon, Nomura, Richard Li Tzar Kai and Thiel Capital’s $300m venture financing of Block.one
2) The $300m venture financing deal with Quinto Andar Servicos Imobiliarios by Alta Park Capital, Innovation Fund Insurances, Kaszek Ventures, Kevin Efrusy, LTS, Maverik, Qualcomm Ventures and Ribbit Capital
3) IHS Holding’s $299m acquisition of FiberCo Solucoes de Infraestrutura
4) The $190m venture financing of CloudWalk by Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, Fisk Ventures, The Hive Brasil and Valor Capital Group
5) Banco BTG Pactual’s acquisition of Universa Group for $132m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.