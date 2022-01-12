South & Central America witnessed a 1.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2021 has seen a decrease of 0.13% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 31.66% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2021, registering a decrease of 1.93% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 71.26% in December 2021, an 11.11% rise over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 10.1% in December 2021, marking a 10.39% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 7.36% in December 2021, a 3.13% drop from November 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.41% in December 2021, a 3.85% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 68.07% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during December 2021 over previous month.

TOTVS posted 223 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered an increase of 298.21% over the previous month, followed by Telefonica with 80 jobs and a 35.59% growth. Wipro with 36 IT jobs and Capgemini with 33 jobs, recorded a 46.27% drop and a 15.38% drop, respectively, while PagSeguro Internet recorded a 64.71% increase with 28 job postings during December 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 64.96% share in December 2021, a 19.17% increase over November 2021. Costa Rica featured next with an 8.67% share, down 48.95% over the previous month. Argentina recorded a 7.24% share, a growth of 3.39% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.83%, up by 14.4% from November 2021. Entry Level positions with a 15.44% share, registered a growth of 4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.61% share, down 19.61% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.12%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.