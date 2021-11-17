South & Central America witnessed an 11.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2021 has seen a decrease of 6.21% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 32.05% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2021, registering a decrease of 1.81% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 73.31% in October 2021, a 26.92% drop over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 8.52% in October 2021, marking a 19.7% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 7.56% in October 2021, a 32.86% drop from September 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 7.23% in October 2021, a 23.73% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 25.32% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during October 2021 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 74 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a decline of 18.68% over the previous month, followed by TOTVS with 65 jobs and an 18.75% drop. Wipro with 41 IT jobs and Telefonica with 30 jobs, recorded a 36.92% drop and a 36.17% drop, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 21.21% decline with 26 job postings during October 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 55.79% share in October 2021, a 37.7% decrease over September 2021. Costa Rica featured next with a 13.99% share, down 17.14% over the previous month. Argentina recorded a 9.49% share, a drop of 7.81% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.43%, down by 29.71% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.65% share, registered a decline of 35.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.43% share, down 11.93% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.48%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.