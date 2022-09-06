South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 6.5% in August 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 6.5% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen an increase of 3.23% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 23.13% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 2.64% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 63.03% in August 2022, a 9.15% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 12.55% in August 2022, marking a 3.19% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 10.21% in August 2022, a 6.33% drop from July 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 8.83% in August 2022, a 3.23% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 22.59% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 79 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered an increase of 19.7% over the previous month, followed by Wipro with 67 jobs and a 40.18% drop. Mercado Libre with 42 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 35 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 72.44% drop, respectively, while Telefonica recorded a 25.93% increase with 34 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 37.52% share in August 2022, a 29.9% decrease over July 2022. Costa Rica featured next with a 15.86% share, up 3.6% over the previous month. Colombia recorded a 15.59% share, a growth of 1.8% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.41%, down by 7.46% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16.14% share, registered a decline of 6.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.9% share, down 20% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.55%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.