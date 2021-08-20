South & Central America witnessed a 4.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 6.5% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 29.13% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 0.05% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 70.12% in July 2021, a 13.43% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.35% in July 2021, marking a 28.13% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 8.84% in July 2021, a 7.41% growth from June 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.81% in July 2021, a 22.09% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 16.91% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Dell Technologies posted 166 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a an increase of 9.93% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 151 jobs and a 49.16% drop. TOTVS with 87 IT jobs and Capgemini with 71 jobs, recorded a 6.45% decline and a 108.82% increase, respectively, while Microsoft recorded an 8.82% decline with 31 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 51.83% share in July 2021, a 12.09% rise over June 2021. Costa Rica featured next with a 17.38% share, up 6.88% over the previous month. Argentina recorded an 8.13% share, a growth of 3.9% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.38%, down by 11.48% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 20.93% share, a decline of 25.63% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.59% share, up 21.28% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.1%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.