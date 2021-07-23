South & Central America witnessed an 8.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an increase of 5.54% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 29.12% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 68.42% in June 2021, a 28.33% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 12.2% in June 2021, marking a 67.78% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.16% in June 2021, a 34.67% growth from May 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.84% in June 2021, a 46.97% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 36.36% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during June 2021 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 291 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 31.08% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 151 jobs and a 36.04% growth. TOTVS with 93 IT jobs and Xchanging with 56 jobs, recorded a 34.78% growth and a 47.37% increase, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 77.27% an increase with 39 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 37.16% share in June 2021, a 21.69% rise over May 2021. Jamaica featured next with a 20.84% share, up 56.36% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded a 15.75% share, a growth of 95% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.38%, up by 18.78% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.69% share, a growth of 71.89% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.69% share, up 46.34% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.24%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.