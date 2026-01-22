Accenture will oversee digital transformation efforts and manage delivery. Credit: Robson90/ Shutterstock.com.

Sovereign AI (S-AI) has engaged Accenture and Palantir Technologies to support the development and scaling of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company plans to use these centres as a foundation for both commercial and government applications, aiming to provide a resilient infrastructure for AI across the region.

The project will see S-AI deploy data centre technology powered by the Dell AI Factory and Nvidia systems.

Sovereign AI CEO Bradd Lewis said: “We’re committed to leading the next wave of enterprise AI, supported by resilient, integrated infrastructure and power solutions for critical sectors.

“Our transformative collaboration with Accenture and Palantir, powered by the Dell AI Factory and Nvidia AI infrastructure, will help us strategically expand and scale our business for the benefit of our mutual customers.”

Accenture will oversee digital transformation efforts and manage delivery, including engineering and sales support.

Palantir’s Chain Reaction software will manage operations across the infrastructure, covering elements from energy supply to computational resources.

Accenture senior managing director Bryan Rich said: “This collaboration will forge a new model for managing the expansion of safe, secure and resilient AI infrastructure to address the growing need for national and economic security across key markets.

“Together, Accenture and Palantir will help S-AI set a new standard for AI infrastructure, which can position EMEA at the forefront of industrial innovation and national security.”

The new data centres are designed to handle high-performance AI workloads and comply with regulatory requirements.

Palantir business development global head Kevin Kawasaki said: “Palantir Chain Reaction software is a key advantage in the buildout of AI infrastructure, not only as an operating system for business expansion, but also for delivering enterprise AI capabilities to key verticals.”

Sovereign AI’s longer-term strategy includes extending its model into Asia-Pacific markets after establishing its presence in EMEA.

This collaboration follows the recent formation of the Accenture Palantir Business Group, which focuses on delivering large-scale artificial intelligence and data solutions for clients worldwide.