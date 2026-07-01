Matt Johnson is principal technologist at flexible document database company MongoDB.

Boardrooms are increasingly consumed by questions of data sovereignty: where data lives, who can access it, and, increasingly, who governs the infrastructure. Geopolitical uncertainties have further amplified concerns, and the urgency to address them is only growing.

While those worries are valid, an exclusive focus on sovereignty risks conflating several related but distinct operational issues, which could leave businesses exposed to more immediate and tangible challenges.

The truth is, most organisations are not taken offline by jurisdictional risk: they go down due to system failures and slow response times, potentially triggering regulatory actions and weakening customer confidence. Sovereignty supports compliance, and can provide an important layer of trust, but it must be seen as one part of a much broader resilience strategy.

Addressing the right resilience risk

We now see sovereignty increasingly discussed as a question of geopolitical exposure, when for most organisations it is better understood as a question of control, risk and operating model. In sectors such as finance and healthcare, organisations have always had to work within strict requirements around data residency, access and legal jurisdiction—and with very good reason.

Those obligations have not disappeared, and they continue to protect patients, banking customers, and the organisations that serve them. What has changed is that sovereignty is now also being debated through the lens of international tension and declining trust in cross-border dependencies.

That broader political backdrop has surfaced concerns around hyperscalers in particular. In some cases, organisations are questioning whether providers headquartered in other jurisdictions could be compelled to respond to government demands in ways that create legal, operational or reputational risk. While potentially worth a risk mapping exercise, they do not automatically justify a wholesale rethink of existing cloud strategies.

For most enterprises, a full retreat from hyperscaler environments is likely to be neither straightforward nor a long-term strategic benefit. These platforms sit at the centre of modern IT estates because for the past decade, they have delivered the resilience, scale and technical maturity that large organisations require.

In many businesses, that dependency is now deeply embedded across infrastructure, applications and data architecture. Attempting to unwind it would involve a significant transformation effort, likely extending over several years and carrying material cost, disruption and execution risk.

The more useful question, therefore, is not whether hyperscalers should be abandoned, but where additional safeguards, segmentation or alternative deployment models are justified. Sovereignty should be treated first and foremost as a practical, architectural design issue.

Businesses should map which workloads are sensitive, what level of control is necessary, and how that control can be achieved without creating unnecessary complexity or undermining performance across the board. When we think about sovereignty in those terms, the objective becomes a deliberate risk profile for the business, balancing resilience, compliance and control.

Resilience is an architecture issue

Organisations that are best placed to navigate sovereignty requirements alongside operational risks are those that have the right data architecture. The incidents that cause genuine damage are mostly practical. These include system failures, slow incident response times, and exploited security vulnerabilities. A customer-facing platform that fails in peak demand isn’t less damaging because the data is stored in the right jurisdiction. In the same way, a security breach would still cause harm despite occurring on domestic infrastructure.

Uptime, availability, security posture and incident response capability are the metrics determining whether an organisation functions when it matters most. Sovereignty is one element within that broader resilience strategy. It is a consideration that should be weighed and managed, not the organising principle around which everything is built.



Meaningful resilience requires getting the architecture right at the data layer. As AI workloads multiply, the database has become the most consequential component of the stack. This is where access is controlled, and data movement is governed, enforced and audited.

The organisations that understand this will also know that the landscape they are building for today will need to evolve as regulation changes and politics shift.

For technology leaders, the practical imperative is that rather than optimising for today’s sovereignty landscape, they must build for adaptability.

Flexibility is the real strategic asset

Regulations constantly shift, as do the requirements of businesses and users. The organisations best placed to weather these shifts will be those with a flexible architecture that can absorb change without requiring another transformation.

In practice, this means building in tiers: cloud-native performance where the business demands it, on-premise or segmented hybrid deployments for some regulated workloads and the architectural data flexibility to move between them when required.