Pixxel’s satellites can capture images at different wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum. Credit: Pixxel.

Pixxel, a space startup, has raised $36m in a Series B funding round to develop an advanced earth imaging technology.

According to Reuters, the funding round was led by US technology giant Google.

Existing backers Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, growX, Sparta and Athera also participated.

The India and US-based startup plans to use the funds to build a constellation of hyperspectral-imaging satellites.

Pixxel claimed that its hyperspectral satellites can provide key insights about the planet by capturing images at different wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum.

The proceeds will also be used to support the development of Pixxel’s Aurora platform for hyperspectral analysis using artificial intelligence (AI).

Furthermore, the funds will support Pixxel’s efforts to launch six satellites by next year and 18 other satellites by 2025.

Pixxel’s noted that data from its satellites can be used to keep a close eye on emissions, water pollution, gas leaks, oil spills, soil composition, crop health and forest cover.

Pixxel co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said: “At Pixxel, we believe that the future of our planet lies in our ability to monitor and protect its health precisely. With this round of funding, we are even closer now to realising our mission of building a health monitor for the planet, and empowering people around the world to make informed decisions about our collective well-being.”

