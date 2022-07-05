Spain’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.6% in June 2022

Spain’s technology industry registered a 5.6% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.3% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.11% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 2.52% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Spain’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.12% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.52% in June 2022, registering a 3.19% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed a 31.63% share, an increase of 18.42% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.9%, registering a 6.9% rise from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.33%, up 9.09% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 10.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone posted 159 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 18.66% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 45 jobs and a 21.62% growth. Telefonica with 41 IT jobs and Vodafone Group with 24 jobs, recorded a 29.31% decline and a 9.09% growth, respectively, while Fujitsu recorded an increase of 90.91% with 21 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.47%, up by 0.62% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 30.58% share, registered an increase of 29.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 11.78% share, up 1.52% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.