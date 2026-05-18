The integration enables AI agents to access Experian’s data and decision-making systems directly within existing workflows. Credit: Digineer Station/Shutterstock.com.

Experian and ServiceNow are joining forces to help businesses leverage autonomous AI agents across core functions, such as employee onboarding, model lifecycle governance, and third-party risk management.

The two companies have forged a global multi-year partnership in this connection.

By integrating Experian’s Ascend Platform with the ServiceNow AI Platform, the collaboration is intended to help organisations automate decision-making and scale AI deployments beyond pilot projects.

Experian said that this integration enables AI agents to access its data and decision-making systems directly within existing workflows.

Experian Software Solutions president Keith Little said: “We see agentic AI as a fundamental change in how intelligent services are delivered, and this partnership brings together complementary strengths and a shared vision for building them the right way.

“By connecting our intelligence and decisioning capabilities in Ascend directly into ServiceNow’s workflow, businesses can operate with confidence at scale, while extending the impact of our capabilities into new industries and enterprise workflows.”

According to industry research cited by Experian, data accessibility remains the main obstacle to scaling autonomous AI, with 80% of organisations indicating that limited access to trusted data constrains broader deployments.

The partnership will enable enterprises in highly regulated sectors to address some of these challenges by embedding trusted insights into routine operations. It will focus on verifying identities, managing fraud risk, and overseeing AI model governance.

ServiceNow Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) president Cathy Mauzaize said: “Businesses are ready to move beyond experimentation, and this partnership gives them exactly what they need to scale.

“By bringing together ServiceNow’s AI Platform, with Experian’s world-leading decisioning and analytics platform, we’re enabling deeper insights and delivering AI that can make smarter decisions and act faster in a secure environment that delivers real outcomes.”

In addition, Experian has expanded its partner ecosystem by adding Akamai Technologies, a company with expertise in cybersecurity and edge computing.

Akamai, alongside partner Skyfire, will support Experian’s Agent Trust framework, which seeks to establish identity and accountability in agent-driven digital transactions.

The framework aims to reduce fraud, unauthorised activity, and other risks associated with autonomous commerce by providing authentication tools for both users and AI agents.

Akamai’s contribution will centre on monitoring agent activity, validating identities, and providing real-time security controls at the edge.

Together with Experian’s existing fraud prevention and identity services, these measures are expected to strengthen security and maintain transparent links between individuals, their devices, and the AI agents acting on their behalf.