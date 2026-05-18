India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten at the signing ceremony of the semiconductor partnership. Credit: Prime Minister’s Office.

Tata Electronics and ASML have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, aims to support the development of Tata Electronics’ planned 300mm semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.

ASML will provide advanced lithography equipment and solutions to facilitate the operationalisation and scale-up of the facility. The agreement marks a significant collaboration between the two companies as part of growing technology cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

The partnership will prioritise deployment of ASML’s lithography tools at the Dholera site, which is currently under construction and scheduled to become India’s first commercial 300mm semiconductor manufacturing plant.

Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, has committed a total investment of $11bn to the project.

The facility is intended to produce chips for sectors such as automotive, mobile devices, and AI, serving both domestic and international customers.

Tata Electronics and ASML have also committed to joint efforts on workforce development, supply chain expansion, and research activities to underpin long-term operations at the Dholera Fab.

Both firms plan to implement training programmes to develop local expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, reflecting India’s objective of broadening its contribution to the global semiconductor industry.

Tata Electronics has entered strategic arrangements with international and domestic companies to access a range of process technologies.

Tata Electronics CEO and managing director Randhir Thakur said: “ASML’s deep expertise in holistic lithography solutions will ensure the timely ramp of our Fab in Dholera, create a resilient and trusted supply chain for our global customers, drive innovation, and develop talent locally.”

ASML, headquartered in the Netherlands, is recognised as a key supplier of precision lithography equipment for chip manufacturing.

ASML president and CEO Christophe Fouquet said: “India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor sector represents many compelling opportunities, and we are committed to establishing long-term partnerships in the region.

“Signing this Memorandum of Understanding today marks an important milestone, and we look forward to close collaboration with Tata Electronics and its broader ecosystem.”

Tata Electronics is engaged in assembling a portfolio of technology and materials partnerships with global firms. This includes previous agreements such as with PSMC of Taiwan to support a broad scope of production processes.

The collaboration with ASML is framed as part of efforts to build a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem in India.