G42 to build Condor Galaxy India supercomputer cluster using 64 Cerebras CS-3 systems. Credit: Cerebras.

G42, a technology group based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has formalised an agreement with the Indian government for the deployment of an 8-exaflop AI supercomputing cluster known as Condor Galaxy India.

The arrangement includes the commercial terms and plan for the installation and operation of the system, which will feature 64 Cerebras CS-3 systems. The signing took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Prime Minister Modi were present at the signing alongside Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India.

The new AI compute cluster aims to become one of the largest of its kind in India. The system is expected to support India’s sovereign AI development objectives and is described as a central component of the country’s ambitions in this field.

G42 will partner with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to take responsibility for the installation, deployment, ongoing operations, and maintenance of the supercomputer.

The Condor Galaxy India platform is intended to enable collaborative research and development efforts between the two countries. Planned areas for research include health and genomics, energy, and geospatial analytics.

The initiative is expected to involve researchers and institutions from both India and the UAE, as well as Indian technology companies seeking to participate in advanced scientific research.

Mansoor Al Mansoori said: “India is one of the world’s great innovation economies. Deploying an instance of G42’s Intelligence Grid at this scale in such an important geography is what AI-native transformation looks like in practice.

“We are delivering infrastructure that converts energy and compute into sovereign governed nation-scale intelligence.”

Condor Galaxy India will be powered by the Cerebras CS-3, a system that uses wafer-scale engine technology. Cerebras Systems, developer of this technology, recently completed an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker CBRS.

The rollout of Condor Galaxy India forms part of an existing partnership between G42 and Cerebras, who have previously deployed supercomputing clusters in the United States as part of the Condor Galaxy network. The India deployment expands this network to an additional international location.

The CS-3 system uses a wafer packaging solution referred to as an engine block. This infrastructure is designed to deliver high power density and uniform cooling for the wafer component through an internal water loop.

It includes redundant and hot-swappable cooling and power systems designed to maintain continued operation at full performance levels.

The CS-3 system provides large-scale AI processing capability and is designed to offer greater efficiency and a reduced footprint compared to systems based on graphics processing units. The system is also described as rapidly deployable, with the ability to connect to existing infrastructure using multiple 100 Gigabit Ethernet links and deliver its capability via its 900,000 AI-optimised cores.

In other recent activity, Core42, a G42 subsidiary focused on cloud and AI infrastructure, has announced a partnership with Solutions+ to provide cloud, data, and AI infrastructure services to the MIC Group and Abu Dhabi government entities. This agreement, revealed at the Make it in the Emirates event in Abu Dhabi, designates Core42 as the foundational infrastructure provider and names Solutions+ as the primary implementation partner.

Solutions+ will utilise Core42’s infrastructure to support the development and deployment of the WEAVE AI platform and manage Oracle Fusion and OCI services for select enterprise accounts.

Additionally, in late 2025, G42 and Microsoft confirmed a planned expansion involving a 200-megawatt (MW) data centre in the UAE. The project will be executed by Khazna Data Centers, a subsidiary of G42.

The infrastructure is scheduled to begin coming online by the end of 2026 and forms part of Microsoft’s previously announced $15.2bn investment in the UAE.