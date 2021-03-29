Spain’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Insight Partners, ISAI Cap Venture, Lead Edge Capital Management, Perpetual Investors and Salesforce Ventures’ $96m venture financing of Copado Solutions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 25 deals worth $132.6m were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 25 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 14 deals, which accounted for 56% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 11 deals accounting for 44% of overall deal activity in the Spain’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Spain’s technology industry with total deals worth $125.69m, followed by M&A and deals totalled $6.91m.

Spain technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 95.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $126.49m, against the overall value of $132.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners, ISAI Cap Venture, Lead Edge Capital Management, Perpetual Investors and Salesforce Ventures’ $96m venture financing of Copado Solutions

2) The $18.14m venture financing of Holded Technologies by Elaia Partners, Lakestar Capital and SeedRocket

3) GPI’s $6.91m acquisition of HemaSoft Software

4) The $3.04m venture financing deal with Memewallet Card-Dynamics by Big Sur Ventures and GAA Investments

5) Plug and Play, Wayra (Spain) and Zone2boost’s venture financing with Payflow Digital for $2.41m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.