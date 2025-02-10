Safe Superintelligence (SSI), an AI startup co-founded by OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, is in discussions to secure funding at a minimum valuation of $20bn, reported Reuters.
The valuation represents an increase from the company’s previous valuation of $5bn, following its funding round in September 2024.
The previous funding round involved contributions from venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and SV Angel, as well as NFDG, an investment partnership led by Nat Friedman and SSI’s chief executive Daniel Gross.
At the time, SSI stated that the funding would be used to acquire computing power and hire researchers and engineers, with teams based in both Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel.
SSI, which is yet to generate any revenue, aims to develop “safe superintelligence” that can surpass human intelligence while remaining aligned with human values and interests.
SSI’s co-founders include Daniel Gross, who has led AI initiatives at Apple, and Daniel Levy, a former researcher at OpenAI.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The company’s current funding discussions involve both existing and potential new investors, though the talks are still in the preliminary stages.
According to sources, the terms of the deal are still subject to change.
The company has communicated to investors that it aims to “scale in peace,” suggesting a focus on sustained growth and development rather than immediate commercial success.