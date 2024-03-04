Automotive manufacturer Stellantis has partnered with US technology company Kyndryl to expand its enterprise IT infrastructure.
The multi-year partnership will help Stellantis build infrastructure for data centre support, networking and IT support to its offices in Europe, the US and South America.
Stellantis originally chose Kyndryl to manage its core IT infrastructure in February 2023, using Kyndryl Bridge an open integration platform providing control over a company’s IT infrastructure and real-time data insights.
This updated partnership will allow Stellantis to access a wider array of customer solutions and tighten the company’s cybersecurity.
Stellantis also stated that it hoped the expanded partnership would help rebalance its tech skills.
Gilles Feuntun, Stellantis vice president of global technology and operations, stated: “It means teaming with the world’s technology leaders to offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of both customers and the planet.”
Stellantis is currently researching autonomous vehicles (AVs) and advanced driver assistant systems.
GlobalData’s 2023 thematic intelligence report into AVs noted the huge amount of data that AVs require to navigate roads safely means that automotive manufacturers will need a robust IT infrastructure to deal with this amount of data.
By 2030, GlobalData forecasts that sales of AV units will reach 240,000 globally. However, by 2040 this is expected to to exceed 4 million units.