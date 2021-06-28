Switzerland technology industry registered a 41.4% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 38.79% in May 2021 compared with April 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 19.74% share in May 2021, recording an increase of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland technology industry in May 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 77.27% in May 2021, a 50.26% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 7.91% share, an increase of 41.51% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.7%, registering a 10.61% rise from April 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.11%, up 77.27% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland IT recruitment activity in May 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 60.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland technology industry during May 2021 over April 2021.

DXC Technology posted 1,595 IT jobs in May 2021 and registered a rise of 87.65% over the previous month, followed by Comet with 49 jobs and a 38.75% drop. Swisscom with 42 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 32 jobs, recorded a 59.62% drop and a 13.51% decline, respectively, while Accenture recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 81.38%, up by 49.52% from April 2021. Mid Level positions with a 14.87% share, a growth of 51.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.64% share, up 115.63% over April 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.11%, recording a month-on-month decline of 77.78%.