Switzerland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 29.8% in August 2022

Switzerland’s technology industry registered a 29.8% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 18.73% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 40.39% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 6.41% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.33% in August 2022, registering a 3.24% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.61% share, an increase of 68.12% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.29%, registering a flat growth from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 8.48%, up 57.5% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 10.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

DXC Technology posted 490 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 17.51% over the previous month, followed by Swisscom with 155 jobs and a 7650% growth. Comet with 24 IT jobs and Sensirion with 12 jobs, recorded a 33.33% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Accenture recorded a flat growth with 7 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.31%, up by 11.39% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.23% share, registered a decline of 2.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.19% share, down 16.36% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.