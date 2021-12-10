Switzerland’s technology industry registered a 3.4% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.26% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 50.65% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 2.44% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.92% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.88% in November 2021, registering a 19.81% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 7.86% share, a decrease of 49.01% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.24%, registering a 16.47% decline from October 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.59%, up 4.65% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 22.58% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

DXC Technology posted 682 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a drop of 35.84% over the previous month, followed by Comet with 116 jobs and a 146.81% growth. Swisscom with 95 IT jobs and Hitachi with 18 jobs, recorded an 82.69% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while SoftwareONE recorded a decline of 52.63% with 18 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75%, down by 21.56% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 16.33% share, registered a decline of 33.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.47% share, down 2.35% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.