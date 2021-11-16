Switzerland’s technology industry registered a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.1% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 52.37% share in October 2021, recording a decrease of 0.81% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 75.5% in October 2021, registering a 12.08% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 12.53% share, an increase of 5.37% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.1%, registering a 21.92% rise from September 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.43%, down 18.87% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

DXC Technology posted 1,050 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a drop of 4.46% over the previous month, followed by Swisscom with 52 jobs and a 1.96% growth. Comet with 50 IT jobs and SoftwareONE with 43 jobs, recorded a 72.41% flat growth and a 30.65% decrease, respectively, while Alphabet recorded a decline of 52.63% with 9 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.7%, down by 7.05% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.91% share, registered a decline of 4.44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.3% share, down 30.09% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.