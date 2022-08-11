Switzerland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.6% in July 2022

Switzerland’s technology industry registered an 8.6% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.21% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 46.85% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.41% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 71.08% in July 2022, registering a 30.81% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.93% share, a decrease of 17.86% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.93%, registering a 16.87% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.76%, down 11.11% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 23.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

DXC Technology posted 594 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 28.43% over the previous month, followed by Comet with 18 jobs and a 28.57% growth. Microsoft with 16 IT jobs and Nvidia with 15 jobs, recorded a 1500% growth and a 1400% growth, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded an increase of 33.33% with 8 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.24%, down by 26.02% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.85% share, registered a decline of 27.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.91% share, down 21.43% over June 2022.