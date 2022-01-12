Switzerland’s technology industry registered a 13.3% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 7.62% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 53.4% share in December 2021, recording an increase of 0.52% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 79.84% in December 2021, registering a 68.78% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.76% share, an increase of 85.71% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.37%, registering a 46.48% rise from November 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.09%, up 84.44% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 74.81% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

DXC Technology posted 1,425 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a rise of 108.94% over the previous month, followed by Comet with 89 jobs and a 20.54% drop. Swisscom with 56 IT jobs and Hitachi with 11 jobs, recorded a 41.05% decline and a 38.89% decrease, respectively, while NEC recorded an increase of 300% with 8 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.1%, up by 68.75% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 15.44% share, registered an increase of 58.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.27% share, up 62.65% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.