As one of the world’s most preeminent entertainment and technology expositions, it’s unsurprising that a lot of well-known names and faces are going to be appearing at South By Southwest (SXSW.)

From actors to journalists, film directors to tech CEOs, politicians to royals, they’ll all be there.

But if you’re interested in the SXSW lineup, look no further.

Verdict has examined the entire guestlist to the event to find the most well-known names who attendees might be able to spot at the festival. All of the names below are those who are presenting debates, panels, and talks at the conference. However, there are always a whole retinue of celebrities who attend just to enjoy the show. So keep an eye out on the show floor!

So, without further ado, here’s all the celebrities you’ll be able to catch at SXSW this year.

Spike Lee

Why are they famous?

He’s an acclaimed film director, actor, and producer. Lee is attending SXSW to promote his Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Where can you see them?

Spike Lee Master Class: She’s Gotta Have It Episode 10

Keith Urban

Why are they famous?

A Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter.

Where can you see them?

Keith Urban at Stubb’s

16 March 2018 | 11:10PM – 12:40AM at Stubb’s

Common

Why are they famous?

Common is a hip-hop artist, actor, poet, and film producer. He’s currently starring in The Chi, a series about life in Chicago.

Where can you see them?

The Chi, panel talk

12 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center Room 18ABCD

Lena Waithe

Why are they famous?

Actress and film producer, well known for her role as Denise in Master Of None and for showrunning The Chi.

Where can you see them?

The Chi, panel talk

12 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center Room 18ABCD

Ernest Cline

Why are they famous?

Author of Ready Player One and Armada and the co-screenwriter of the upcoming Steven Spielberg film Ready Player One.

Where can you see them?

12 March 2018 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM at the Austin Convention Center Room 18ABCD

Katie Couric

Why are they famous?

She’s a broadcast journalist, news anchor, and author.

Where can you see them?

Katie Couric podcast LIVE: The Muslim Next Door

11 March 2018 | 5:00PM – 6:00PM at the Austin Convention Center Ballroom D

Lena Dunham

Why are they famous?

A writer, television producer, and social media influencer. Dunham is known for her hit HBO series, Girls, and her controversial remarks about feminism.

Where can you see them?

Authenticity and Media in 2018

10 March 2018 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD

Ethan Hawke

Why are they famous?

Actor, screenwriter, director and novelist. He’s appearing at SXSW to promote his directorial effort, Blaze and role in new Judd Apatow film Juliet, Naked.

Where can you see them?

A Conversation With Ethan Hawke

13 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley

Why are they famous?

They are the cast of the popular American drama series This Is Us.

Where can you see them?

This Is Us Cast Panel

13 March 2018 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM at the Austin Convention Center Ballroom D

Rian Johnson

Why are they famous?

Film director and screenwriter, most well-known for writing and directing Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Where can you see them?

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman

12 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Karlie Kloss

Headed home 🇺🇸❄️ A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Mar 7, 2018 at 7:50am PST

Why are they famous?

She’s a model who sponsors a programme to teach young girls to code.

Where can you see them?

Create the World You Want to Live In

12 March 2018 | 5:00PM – 6:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EFG

Chelsea Manning

Why are they famous?

Former United States soldier, known for leaking nearly 750,000 classified, or unclassified but sensitive, military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks.

Where can you see them?

Free Radical: Chelsea Manning with Vogue’s Sally Singer

13 March 2018 | 9:30AM – 10:30AM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Tatiana Maslany

Why are they famous?

Maslany is an Emmy award-winning actress and star of Orphan Black and recent film Stronger with Jake Gyllenhall.

Where can you see them?

A Conversation with Tatiana Maslany

10 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB

Nile Rodgers

Why are they famous?

He’s a composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist who has worked with Mick Jagger, Duran Duran, the B-52s, Daft Punk, Christina Aguilera, Avicii, Disclosure and Sam Smith.

Where can you see them?

Music Business 101 – A Q&A with Legendary Music Icon Nile Rodgers

14 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD

Bernie Sanders

Why are they famous?

An independent senator representing Vermont. Formerly a Democratic presidential hopeful who faced Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primaries in 2016.

Where can you see them?

CNN’s Jake Tapper in Conversation with Bernie Sanders

9 March 2018 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Why are they famous?

An actor and politician most famous for his role in The Terminator franchise and going on to become governor of California.

Where can you see them?

Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins POLITICO’s Off Message

11 March 2018 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM at the Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon H

Dakota Fanning

Why are they famous?

An actress, currently starring in The Alienist. She will also appear in Ocean’s 8.

Where can you see them?

Informal & Candid Conversation with Female Leaders in Television

10 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB

Leo Varadakar

Why are they famous?

Prime Minister of Ireland and the country’s first openly gay leader.

Where can you see them?

Conversation with Leo Varadkar, T.D. Prime Minister of Ireland

11 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, and Jeffrey Wright

Why are they famous?

These actors are the cast of hit HBO sci-fi series, Westworld.

Where can you see them?

Westworld Showrunners Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy with Cast

10 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Rachel Zoe

Why are they famous?

Rachel Zoe is a designer, editor, author, TV personality and entrepreneur. She’s well-known within the fashion world.

Where can you see them?

Adaptability in Fashion’s Changing Landscape

9 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EFG

Richard Armitage

Why are they famous?

An actor, best known for his role as Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit film series. He is at SXSW to promote a new podcast from Marvel wherein he plays famous superhero Wolverine.

Where can you see them?

Behind The Scenes with Marvel’s Wolverine Podcast

11 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center – Trade Show – Next Stage – Exhibit Hall 4

Darren Aronofsky

Why are they famous?

Film director and former boyfriend of star, Jennifer Lawrence. Best known for his popularly derided film mother!.

Where can you see them?

Film Keynote: Darren Aronofsky

10 March 2018 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD

Jamie Chung

Why are they famous?

An actress currently starring as Blink in The Gifted. Last year she won an acting award for her film Eden which debuted at SXSW.

Where can you see them?

Influencers of the Future: Tastemakers or AI?

10 March 2018 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM at the Four Seasons, Ballroom AB

Joe Cole

Why are they famous?

A screenwriter best known for writing 2018’s early hit Black Panther.

Where can you see them?

Superhero Science

10 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center

Melinda Gates

Why are they famous?

Melinda Gates and her husband, Bill Gates, are the multi-billionaires who run the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation, a non-profit aimed at promoting social justice around the world.

Where can you see them?

Interactive Keynote: Melinda Gates

11 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Ira Glass

Why are they famous?

A radio host and broadcaster, famous for the radio programme and podcast This American Life.

Where can you see them?

Accidentally Making the Most Popular Podcasts Ever

11 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Jimmy ‘Taboo’ Gomez

Why are they famous?

A member of internationally beloved music troupe The Black-Eyed Peas. Also an accomplished dancer, actor and author.

Where can you see them?

Connect to End Cancer, Session 1

10 March 2018 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 6AB

HRH Crown Prince Haakon

Why are they famous?

Crown Prince Haakon is the heir to the throne of Norway. He will become king of Norway after his father.

Where can you see them?

Innovate the Nordic Way: Solve Real Problems

13 March 2018 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM at the Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon B

Norwegian Social Mixer

13 March 2018 | 7:30PM – 11:00PM at Café Blue

Bill Hader

Why are they famous?

Actor/writer/director/producer known for his performances on Saturday Night Live for starring as Anger in Inside Out.

Where can you see them?

Barry, Film Screening

9 March 2018 | 6:00PM – 7:30PM at the Alamo Ritz Screen 1

Dan Harris

Why are they famous?

Dan Harris is the co-anchor of ABC’s Nightline and the weekend editions of Good Morning America.

Where can you see them?

Dan Harris Book Signing

12 March 2018 | 11:00AM – 11:30AM at the Austin Convention Center Room 10C

Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: A How-To Guide

12 March 2018 | 9:30AM – 10:30AM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EFG

Hannah Hart

Why are they famous?

Hart is a YouTuber and social media influencer.

Where can you see them?

Social Media & Social Good: Creators to The Rescue

12 March 2018 | 5:00PM – 6:00PM at the Fairmont, Congressional B

Hannah Hart Book Signing

12 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center

Barry Jenkins

Why are they famous?

Jenkins is a film director most well-known for his Oscar Best Picture-winning film, Moonlight.

Where can you see them?

Film Keynote: Barry Jenkins

11 March 2018 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD

Sadiq Khan

Why are they famous?

The current Mayor of London.

Where can you see them?

Convergence Keynote: Mayor Sadiq Khan

12 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Richard Linklater

Why are they famous?

Film director known for his work on the Before Sunrise series. He is at SXSW to promote his new film Blaze.

Where can you see them?

A Conversation with Olivier Assayas, Moderated by Richard Linklater

11 March 2018 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM at the Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB

Samantha Mathis

Why are they famous?

Mathis is an actress known for recent appearances in Under The Dome and The Strain.

Where can you see them?

CherryPicks: Why Does a Critic’s Gender Matter?

13 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB

Matt Moran

Why are they famous?

Moran is an Australian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and food critic.

Where can you see them?

Influencing Food Culture & Policy Through Film & TV

12 March 2018 | 5:00PM – 6:00PM at the JW Marriott, Salon C

Tyler Oakley

i got the good side of life A post shared by tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:17am PST

Why are they famous?

A YouTuber and influencer.

Where can you see them?

Social Media & Social Good: Creators to The Rescue

12 March 2018 | 5:00PM – 6:00PM at the Fairmont, Congressional B

Nicole Perlman

Why are they famous?

A screenwriter and film producer. She wrote Guardians Of The Galaxy and she’s working on Captain Marvel, Detective Pikachu, and the third Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes film.

Where can you see them?

Superhero Science

10 March 2018 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM at the Austin Convention Center

Warren Spector

Why are they famous?

Spector is one of America’s most pre-eminent video-games creators. He is known for creating the Thief, Ultima, Deus Ex, and Epic Mickey video-game franchises.

Where can you see them?

Exploring ‘Underworld Ascendant’ with PC Gamer

16 March 2018 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM at the Austin Convention Center Gaming Expo – Discovery Stage – Exhibit Hall 2.