Synthetic biology is expected to play a key role going forward. Credit: Oleksandra Naumenko via Shutterstock.

SynbiTech 2023, a two-day conference on December 5 and 6, at the Kelvin Lecture Theatre at the Institute of Engineering Technology, London, unified researchers, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and government representatives, and set the stage for a thorough exploration of the burgeoning field of synthetic biology.

Discussions on synthetic biology are typically shrouded by difficult jargon and limited public information. Attended by GlobalData senior analyst, Isabel Al-Dhahir, SynbiTech 2023 drew back the curtains on this transformative yet largely unfamiliar technology.

Here are the key takeaways from the event.

What is synthetic biology?

Synthetic biology, commonly abbreviated to synbio, involves changing the genetic material of existing biological systems by copying, cutting, or moving segments of DNA to give them new functions and characteristics.

After decades of cultivation within the academic sphere, synthetic biology is poised to make a breakthrough into the commercial world. In fact, the commercialization of synthetic biology has already begun within the food and healthcare sectors. Companies like Impossible Foods and Perfect Day are using synthetic biology to create vegan alternatives to meat and dairy products. In healthcare, synthetic biology is used in vaccine development and groundbreaking cancer therapies.

Synthetic biology in the UK faces an investment problem

On the second day of SynbiTech, an informative discussion took place among a panel of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. Facilitated by the chair, Richard Kitney, professor at Imperial College and co-director of SynbiCITE, as well as questions from inquisitive audience members, it became clear that access to growth-stage capital is limited in the UK. This is particularly true for hardware-based tech companies that are riskier endeavors than their software counterparts and typically see returns on investment much later.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The UK fosters strong research at the university level and provides investment support for pre-seed funding and angel investments (typically a few hundred thousand GBP). However, it fails to galvanize investment for series A and beyond financing where tens of millions stand to be gained. In contrast, countries like the US and Singapore have a stronger start-up culture that is more amenable to synthetic biology. By not enabling growth-stage capital, startups that could be UK success stories will instead establish themselves abroad, where it is simpler to acquire adequate funding.

SynbiTech biosecurity panel: Threats facing biosecurity are likely to increase

Synthetic biology will transform many industries for the better through, for example, novel healthcare treatments or sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based products. However, the threat of accidental biocontamination must not be overlooked, nor the risk of intentional misappropriation of the technology by individual bad actors or indeed governments.

To address these issues, the conference hosted a dedicated biosecurity panel populated by professors, policymakers, government ministry members, and professors. In addition to the need for clearly stated gene editing regulations, accountability also formed a key part of the discussion. Once a biosynthetic contaminant has been released, the destruction of natural ecosystems and the mutations that might occur risk being irreversible and have the potential to spread worldwide. Whether this occurs accidentally or through intentional bioterrorism, measures need to be proactively enforced.

The US has bold ambitions to develop its bioeconomy

Enabling a thriving bioeconomy has become a bipartisan objective within the US. A report published in 2020 by the National Academies valued the US bioeconomy in 2016 to be between $402.5bn and $959.2bn. Synthetic biology is expected to play a key role going forward. In fact, as early as 2012, the economic and societal benefits of synthetic biology were highlighted in the US National Bioeconomy Blueprint.

More recently, in September 2022, the Biden administration published the Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy. The executive order contains ambitions to expand R&D, train the next generation of skilled workforces, streamline regulations, prioritize biosecurity, and contribute to a global bioeconomy via international partnerships.

Discover more

To discover more, follow the link to access GlobalData’s recently published report on Synthetic Biology. The report covers key players and uses cases as well as the numerous sectors that will be impacted, including agriculture, consumer, energy, food, healthcare, industrial materials, mining, packaging, and technology.