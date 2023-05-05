The AI solution will focus on code development for businesses. Credit: Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash.

Indian IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is developing its own ChatGPT-style solution, reported the Economic Times.

TCS chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam told the publication that the new platform will be used for enterprise code development.

Work on the project began recently and the IT giant aims to leverage its internal code, data, and resources for the initiative.

The artificial intelligence (AI) solution will be built using TCS’ in-house algorithms that use large language modelling functions similar to those employed by generative AI chatbots such as Open AI’s ChatGPT.

Speaking to the publication, Subramaniam said: “The way we look at it, it [generative AI] uses past code, data and experience to learn. And over the many years that TCS has been in business, I can use all of my knowledge as a base.

“So, if that technology uses and generates code that I have taught the algorithm using TCS proprietary data, then the outcome is something that I am willing to license.”

The software firm hopes to roll out some of these solutions before May 2024, when the executive will retire.

According to Subramaniam, there is an enormous opportunity to create new positions for “prompt engineers” within the company.

Prompt engineers will be tasked with developing and improving prompts to effectively communicate with large language models.

“So, one of the things that we are hearing in the market is that the way you prompt the questions to generative AI platforms is very important, right? So, we are conceptualising a role called ‘prompt engineers’ within the organisation,” Subramaniam said.

“We are yet to get approval on it, but we know that this role will be as critical as having engineering, mathematical or analytical skills.”