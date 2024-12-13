Over the past six years, TCS has utilised its Machine First Delivery Model to modernise TnDK’s IT infrastructure. Credit: Tada Images.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the extension of its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), a mobile operator in the Danish market, for another five years.

TCS will continue to provide ITIS managed services, overseeing TnDK’s IT infrastructure from its delivery centre in Europe.

This extension reinforces TCS’ role as a “transformation partner” in the Nordics.

Over the past six years, TCS has utilised its Machine First Delivery Model to modernise TnDK’s IT infrastructure, which supports more than 1.6 million subscribers.

The renewed partnership will see TCS continue to employ its advanced automation technologies, aiming to reduce operational costs and enhance IT infrastructure.

A key aspect of this partnership is the assurance of uninterrupted business continuity, ensuring zero impact on operations.

TCS plans to leverage its experience in managing TnDK’s infrastructure to further enhance digital assets, including the deployment of advanced automation solutions to optimise operations and improve user experiences.

TCS has a significant presence in the CMI Services industry, with over 25 years of experience and engagements with more than 160 telecom companies globally.

The company supports more than 35,000 dedicated resources worldwide, serving five of the top ten global telecom operators, four of the top six European operators, and six of the top seven North American operators.

Telenor Denmark chief technology officer Louise Haurum said, “Our partnership with TCS has been an important factor in driving innovation and ensuring resilience in our IT infrastructure. By continuing our collaboration, we are confident that TCS will continue to deliver the strategic insights and technological expertise required to navigate the complexities of our evolving business environment.”

TCS Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI) president Akhilesh Tiwari said, “This extended partnership strengthens our strategic relationship with Telenor and highlights our commitment to delivering secure, managed services. Using our proximity delivery centre capabilities in Europe, we will support Telenor Denmark in achieving operational delivery excellence.”

In October 2024, TCS partnered with NVIDIA to launch a specialised business unit focused on expediting artificial intelligence (AI) adoption for manufacturing, BFSI, telecom, retail, and automotive industries.