India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a multi-year agreement with Air France-KLM to modernise the airline group’s data architecture by migrating it to the cloud.

This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and support a sustainable aviation industry by leveraging cloud technology.

Over the next three years, TCS will facilitate Air France-KLM’s transition from data centres to cloud-based systems.

The collaboration builds on a 30-year partnership between the two companies.

TCS will assist Air France-KLM in migrating critical systems and core business data, including flight operations, passenger information, aircraft maintenance, and e-commerce platforms.

The technology vendor the aviation industry can benefit from data-driven insights to streamline operations and foster innovation.

However, extracting actionable insights from disparate and unstructured systems remains a challenge, particularly for large organisations such as Air France-KLM, which operates 551 aircraft across 320 destinations in 100 countries.

A team of more than 100 professionals from TCS delivery centres in France, the Netherlands, and India will lead this initiative.

Air France-KLM Group EVP and group CIO Pierre-Olivier Bandet said: “In a rapidly evolving industry, we are committed to becoming a champion of air transport in Europe, while fulfilling our role as a frontrunner of sustainable aviation.

“We are pleased to open a new and exciting chapter with our long-time partner, TCS, to make the most out of our data and new technologies to become even more data-centric and agile to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

TCS president of consumer business group Krishnan Ramanujam said: “We could not be more proud of our 30-year shared history of innovative accomplishments and the positive impact we have made on the experiences of Air France-KLM passengers, employees, and partners.

“We are eager to help Air France-KLM become the most data-driven airline group in the world and continue to reach new heights in air transport and customer experience, operational excellence, and sustainability for decades to come.”

In October 2024, TCS partnered with NVIDIA to launch a specialised business unit to expedite artificial intelligence adoption across various industries.