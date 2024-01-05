TDK, through its subsidiary TDK Ventures, has made an undisclosed investment in Singapore-based Silicon Box to enhance semiconductor chiplet packaging design and fabrication capabilities.
Silicon Box, founded by industry veterans Sehat Sutardja, Weili Dai, and Byung Joon Han in 2021, is engaged in developing advanced semiconductor packaging solutions.
The company uses chiplets, which are smaller, interconnected chips within a single package, to create a system-on-a-chip solution.
This method is said to considerably reduce the energy required to move data between chips, offering a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional monolithic chip designs.
The investment in Silicon Box comes as the semiconductor industry faces challenges in scalability and energy efficiency and the rise of machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence.
TDK said that the market potential for AI chips, which stood at $15bn in 2022 and is projected to grow to $128bn by 2028.
TDK Ventures president Nicolas Sauvage said: “TDK Ventures is excited to partner with the world-class team at Silicon Box. Their standout chiplet design is making waves in the industry, and they already have a proven concept in a 750,000 square foot facility to support production.”
Silicon Box CEO Byung Joon Han said: “Teaming with TDK Ventures is ideal for us, and we are looking forward to continuing what has already been an incredible collaboration.
“We have significant synergies with many of their business units, and in addition to their investment, we are excited to engage with their extensive network, subject matter experts, and industrial base. ”
In July 2023, Silicon Box launched a $2bn (S$2.6bn) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Tampines, Singapore.