Team Telecom Armenia will become the first operator in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions to deploy 25G PON (passive optical networking) commercial services in partnership with Nokia.
Nokia is helping Team Telecom to deliver a fibre solution that allows operators to deliver 2.5, 10, and 25G broadband speeds over its existing fibre network.
The 25G PON deployment intends to cover B2B subscribers and offer real 20 Gb/s symmetrical broadband speeds crucial for emerging applications and business services fueling the digital economy.
Hayk Yesayan, CEO of Team Telecom Armenia, said: “Being a national operator, we see this project as a part of our mission to enhance broadband services not only in Yerevan but also to promote a new digital era across the entire country.
“Using Nokia’s most modern technologies means we are futureproofing our network and ensuring that our customers can enjoy the best possible online experiences both now, and in the years to come.”
Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s 25G PON fiber broadband solution allows Team Telecom Armenia to reuse its existing fibre broadband equipment to immediately address the demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services.
The new 25G PON offering in Armenia will help Team Telecom Armenia provide faster connectivity to its customers and open the door to new enhanced services such as enterprise solutions, 5G mobile transport and network wholesaling.
Emir Halilovic, Research Director for research and analysis company GlobalData said: “Technologies like 25G PON open new revenue opportunities for CSPs beyond the traditional residential customer segment.
“It’s a part of the mix which will enable operators to generate new revenue, but the symmetrical 20G services it brings will not be deployed on a massive scale for years to come.
“Rather, the 25G PON technology should be viewed as the pinnacle of broadband connectivity offering, while CSPs continue to service most customers with slower, but cheaper versions of PON, like GPON and XGS-PON.”
Team Telecom Armenia provides mobile and fixed Internet, digital television, and mobile services to individual and corporates.
Nokia is currently the only vendor supporting all next-generation PON technology options allowing operators to choose a strategy that meets their needs.