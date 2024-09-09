Nokia is a Finnish multinational telecoms corporation. Credit: Shutterstock/JRdes

Team Telecom Armenia will become the first operator in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions to deploy 25G PON (passive optical networking) commercial services in partnership with Nokia.

Nokia is helping Team Telecom to deliver a fibre solution that allows operators to deliver 2.5, 10, and 25G broadband speeds over its existing fibre network.

The 25G PON deployment intends to cover B2B subscribers and offer real 20 Gb/s symmetrical broadband speeds crucial for emerging applications and business services fueling the digital economy.

Hayk Yesayan, CEO of Team Telecom Armenia, said: “Being a national operator, we see this project as a part of our mission to enhance broadband services not only in Yerevan but also to promote a new digital era across the entire country.

“Using Nokia’s most modern technologies means we are futureproofing our network and ensuring that our customers can enjoy the best possible online experiences both now, and in the years to come.”

Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s 25G PON fiber broadband solution allows Team Telecom Armenia to reuse its existing fibre broadband equipment to immediately address the demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The new 25G PON offering in Armenia will help Team Telecom Armenia provide faster connectivity to its customers and open the door to new enhanced services such as enterprise solutions, 5G mobile transport and network wholesaling.

Emir Halilovic, Research Director for research and analysis company GlobalData said: “Technologies like 25G PON open new revenue opportunities for CSPs beyond the traditional residential customer segment.

“It’s a part of the mix which will enable operators to generate new revenue, but the symmetrical 20G services it brings will not be deployed on a massive scale for years to come.

“Rather, the 25G PON technology should be viewed as the pinnacle of broadband connectivity offering, while CSPs continue to service most customers with slower, but cheaper versions of PON, like GPON and XGS-PON.”

Team Telecom Armenia provides mobile and fixed Internet, digital television, and mobile services to individual and corporates.

Nokia is currently the only vendor supporting all next-generation PON technology options allowing operators to choose a strategy that meets their needs.