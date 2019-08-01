Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Hearing held for Capital One hacker

A hearing will be held today following the arrest of a former cloud computing company software engineer, believed to have worked for Amazon Web Services, in connection with Capital One data breach, which was reported earlier this week.

Paige Thompson, 33, has been charged with computer fraud and abuse after reportedly boasting about her involvement in the breach on an internet forum.

Personal data including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and some financial information was stolen from some 106 million of the financial services firm’s customers.

The breach, which is thought to have occurred in March, wasn’t discovered 19 July when a GitHub user alerted Capital One to a post that alluded to a possible breach.

Think tank calls for climate change laws extension

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), a London-based think tank, will call for the UK government to implement a ‘Sustainable Economy Act’ that extends current climate change laws before reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The paper will call for a breakdown on environmental concerns such as biodiversity, soil fertility and air quality, all important metrics to monitor in the fight against climate change.

The think tank believes that creating more binding targets would protect the health of a wider range of natural systems. Likewise, this change would also ensure that the UK’s commitment to improving the environment continues post-Brexit.

Verizon publishes Q2 results

American telecommunications company Verizon will publish its financial results from the second quarter of 2019 today, as it awaits confirmation of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger that will see it overtaken as the US market’s second biggest wireless carrier.

After missing estimates in Q1, Verizon is tipped to benefit from improved performance in the wireless business market. The company is forecast to publish revenues of $32.4bn, an increase of 1% year-over-year, and earnings per share of $1.20, which is equal to last year’s earnings.

Analysts expect good fortunes for Verizon going forward, buoyed by the progress that it has made in 5G deployment. The company launched the world’s first commercial 5G service in Chicago and Minneapolis back in April, and has since launched in a number of other US cities.

