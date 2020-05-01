Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NASA discusses upcoming SpaceX Demo-2 mission

NASA and SpaceX will today provide an update on the upcoming Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, which will see astronauts carried to the International Space Station (ISS) from US soil for the first time since 2011.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, commercial crew programme manager Kathy Leuders, ISS programme manager Kirk Shireman and SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell will answer media questions about the historic mission, which is targeting a 27 May launch date.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, the crew of Demo-2, will also take part in the virtual press conference. Since NASA retired the Space Shuttle, astronauts have been hitching a ride on Russia’s Soyuz rocket.

Heathrow posts Q1 results amid pandemic plunge

Heathrow Airport is due to post its first-quarter earnings, with the results expected to take a hammering from the coronavirus pandemic.

While some flights are still running at the London airport – notably to bring in essential medical supplies – travel restrictions have seen the number of flights fall off a cliff edge.

Last year Britain’s largest airport reported a 4.6% rise in annual earnings.

Oil production cuts kick in

From today oil producers will cut the number of oil barrels by 9.7 million barrels per day after OPEC+ and non-OPEC oil-producing countries reached an agreement earlier this month.

Demand for oil has collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic, which means oil producers are struggling to offload barrels. This led to prices reaching record lows, at one point slipping into negative territory for the first time in history.

The matter was further complicated by a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia after a previous oil agreement expired.

