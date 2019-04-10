Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Event Horizon Telescope results unveiled

Researchers working with the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global network of observatories working together to study black holes, will hold a press conference alongside the European Commission and European Research Council today to unveil its first results.

The EHT team is expected to release the first ever image of a black hole during the event. Photographing a blackhole has so far proved impossible due to the fact that they don’t reflect or emit light. Likewise, even ‘supermassive’ black holes like those being targeted by the EHT appear very small in the sky, which makes the global network significantly important.

Researchers are attempting to capture images of the shadows around Sagittarius A* and a larger hole in the Messier 87 galaxy. If the telescope has successfully captured images, they will undoubtedly be small and low resolution, but it would be a giant leap for mankind nonetheless.

The event is taking place in Brussels, Belgium, starting at 3pm local time (2pm London time).

US holds hearing on technological censorship

The United States’ Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution will today hold a hearing into technological censorship.

While the Senate has offered few details of what will be discussed, the hearing is thought to be in relation to accusations that technology companies have been stifling free speech. Silicon Valley tech companies, such as Google and Facebook, are often said to suppress Conservative views on their platforms.

Representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter will all be taking part in the session, which comes just a day after the tech giants took part in a Congress session on curbing white nationalism on the internet.

The session is being held at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington D.C., starting at 2:30pm local time (7:30pm London time).

Samsung holds Galaxy A event

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to unveil three new Galaxy smartphones at a launch event in Milan, Italy, today.

Samsung has yet to reveal exactly what it will be showing off at the event. However, code found hiding on a page advertising the event hinted at the Galaxy A90. There have also been rumours of Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 devices.

While these smartphones are unlikely to compare to the Samsung Galaxy S10 which went on sale last month, they are expected to offer a powerful alternative in the mid-range category. The A90, in particular, is expected to stand up against the flagship Galaxy device, with a rumoured 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen and a 3,700mAh battery.

