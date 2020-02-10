Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Coronavirus vaccine animal experiments begin

Scientists at Imperial College London begin testing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on animals today.

The virus has so far infected more than 30,000 people and claimed the lives of at least 638 people, the majority in mainland China.

No cure is currently available, but Imperial College researchers have developed a vaccine candidate in the lab following two weeks of genetic sequencing.

If tests on mice prove successful and further funding is received, the researchers hope to enter clinical trials in early summer.

Jim Bridenstine address at State of NASA event

NASA is opening its doors to media after its annual ‘State of NASA’ event.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine will address the space agency’s workforce, with each centre connected via a livestream.

He will speak about NASA’s progress on its goal to put the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

Guests will participate in a behind the scenes tour around the agency’s various centres.

Nuclear security focus of IAEA conference

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is holding its third conference on nuclear security.

Taking place from today until Friday in Vienna, Austria, it will see high-level policy discussions around reducing the threat of nuclear and other radioactive material being used for malicious purposes.

More than 2,000 people attended the previous conference in 2016, which included 47 government ministers.

Speaking today is US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, who will also hold a number of bilateral meetings at the side of the event.