Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Samsung unveils latest phones at Galaxy Unpacked

South Korean tech giant Samsung hosts its biannual Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, US.

The consumer electronics firm is widely expected to announce the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable flip phone reportedly positioned as a rival to Motorola’s latest Razr.

The Galaxy S20 is believed to come in three variations, all with 5G capabilities: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The event takes place at 11am PT, or 7pm GMT and will be live-streamed on the Samsung website.

Lyft posts Q4 results

Ride-hailing firm Lyft is set to post its fourth-quarter results after markets close.

Analysts expect the San Francisco-based startup to report revenues of $984m.

Last month Lyft announced 90 layoffs as it seeks to forge a path to profitability. Over the past three quarters it has lost about $2.25bn.

Since the firm went public last year its shares have fallen by 36%.

Safer Internet Day 2020

Safer Internet Day sees initiatives around the world educate children and teenagers about the risks associated with the internet.

Established in 2004 by the European Union, the annual event was then taken up by Insafe and Inhope.

It seeks to educate children about areas such as cyberbullying and social networking.

There are more than 100 global Safer Internet Day committees around the world that run campaigns, helplines and awareness initiatives.