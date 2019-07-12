Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

OECD publishes yearly global growth report

The yearly Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development growth report, entitled Going for Growth, will be published today.

Designed to provide economies with the key priorities to ensure strong and sustainable growth, the report covers both advanced and emerging economies.

It also includes an assessment of the economic progress countries have made over the last year, providing insights on issues such as productivity, employment rates and digital technology adoption.

The 2019 report will be published at 9am London time.

Europe strengthens ties with Asian investment

The annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AAIB) will begin today with a historic change of location.

While previous meetings have always been held in Asia, this year will see the event held in Luxembourg, in a bid to boost connections between Europe and Asia.

This idea is reflected in the overall theme for the event, which is Cooperation and Connectivity.

The UK will also be keen to raise its presence at the event, with Chancellor Philip Hammond attending to participate in a session on debt sustainability and macroeconomic issues in infrastructure.

Startups descend on Barcelona

Today will see startups from across Europe head to Barcelona for a one-day conference with a difference.

Taking an anarchic approach to the world of startup conferences, Wise Punk begins and ends with networking events accompanied by a live DJ.

In between are a host of talks by inspiring characters from the world of startups, punctuated by power learning sessions.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Speakers include Typeform founder David Okuniev, Glovo co-founder Sacha Michaud and Zound Industries founder Konrad Bergström.