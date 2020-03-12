Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

World Wide Web turns 31

Today marks 31 years since Sir Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web, the medium through which we access the internet.

While working at CERN, Berners-Lee wrote a proposal in March 1989 for “a large hypertext database with typed links”.

Access to a global internet went on to revolutionise life on Earth, but all too often the web has been used for nefarious purposes.

Berners-Lee today published an open letter to mark the occasion, using it to call online harms to women and girls “a threat to progress on gender equality”.

Are you worried about the COVID-19 coronavirus having a negative impact on your business? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

IFS publishes Budget analysis

The Institute for Fiscal Studies publishes its analysis of the UK’s Budget, which was announced yesterday by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It saw the government commit £12bn towards supporting public services, as well as tax cuts for businesses, that might be affected by the coronavirus.

Sunak also turned on the spending taps with a slew of investments in areas such as scientific research and gigabit-capable broadband.

The IFS, an independent research institute, will publish its analysis at 02:45pm GMT.

Oracle posts Q3 results

American multinational technology giant Oracle publishes its third-quarter earnings for the 2020 fiscal year.

In the previous quarter, Oracle’s revenue came in at $9.61bn, below analysts’ expectations.

Its largest business segment is its Cloud Services and License Support.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The world’s second-largest software maker by revenue has been caught up in the coronavirus-fuelled stock slump, with its shares falling by 16% since the start of the year.