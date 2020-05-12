Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Edge computing convergence explored in key event

The convergence of edge computing, cloud technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will be explored today in an online conference that claims to be the first of its kind.

Hosted by techUK, the conference is entitled Exploring the convergence of edge computing, cloud and AI technologies, and is part of an ongoing campaign by the organisation to help businesses adopt edge computing.

Key speakers include Matthew Armstrong-Barnes, chief technologist at HPE; Joe Baguley, chief technology officer at VMWare and Sarah Mannion, EMEA Technologist at NVIDIA.

The event, which is available to register for here, will run from 9:30am – 12 noon BST.

Vodafone announces full-year results

Vodafone will today announce its full-year financial results for 2020, with positive news expected across revenue, operating profits and reported profits.

However, the telecoms giant is expected to face challenges related to broadband heavyweight Virgin Media – Vodafone had been set to host all of the company’s customers on its network from 2021, but now a merger between O2 and Virgin Media is casting doubt on this.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has also faced other problems over the past two years, including a £1.9bn loss in November as a result of problems in India and a 2019 cut in dividend due to climbing debt. However, with 5G now seeing considerable expansion, Vodafone will be looking to reassure shareholders that it can continue to make gains in this space.

The results will be announced via a webcast on the company’s website.

US Senate considers return to work amid Covid-19

Today will see the US Sentate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions take on the contentious issue of when it is acceptable to reopen workplaces and schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The topic will be discussed in a committee hearing entitled Covid-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School, and is likely to consider the clash between public health and economic concerns. US President Donald Trump has been vocally supportive of reopening the nation soon and some regions, including Texas, have begun to end lockdowns, however public health experts argue that this puts people’s lives at risk.

Today’s hearing will see Dr Robert Redfield, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr Stephen Hahn, commissioner of food and drugs at United States Food and Drug Administration give evidence.

The hearing, which will begin at 10am EDT, will be available to livestream.