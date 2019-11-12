Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Disney+ launches in the US and Canada

Disney’s answer to Netflix launches today in the US and Canada. Disney+ officially launches at 12:01 am PT and will feature content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and Star Wars.

The streaming service will cost $6.99 per month – $2 cheaper than Netflix – or $69.99 per year. It will launch in other markets at later dates as Disney regains the rights to its content from other streaming services.

With the likes of HBO and Apple launching video-on-demand subscription services, Disney will hope its wealth of blockbuster content and 4K Ultra HD for no additional charge will lure over new customers in a highly competitive market.

Five years since Rosetta’s comet landing

Today marks five years since the Rosetta spacecraft’s probe, Philae, landed on the surface of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko.

Launched by the European Space Agency on 2 March 2004, Rosetta became the first spacecraft to orbit a comet on 6 August 2014. The Philae lander subsequently made the first successful soft landing on a comet on 12 November 2014.

Although the Rosetta mission came to an end just over two years later, researchers continue to glean insights from the data. Among the discoveries were that water from the comet was substantially different to that found on Earth, making it less likely that water on Earth arrived from comets such as 67P.

40th UNESCO General Conference

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) holds its 40th biennial General Conference today.

The event brings together ministers from the 193 member states to UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France. Its purpose is to determine UNESCO policies, direction and budget.

Associate members, non-member states, intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations will determine the policies. Each member country has one vote, regardless of its size or budget contributions.

The conference will come to a close on 27 November.

