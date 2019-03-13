Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

No-deal Brexit faces vote

UK Parliament will today vote on the prospect of leaving the European Union on 29 March without a deal in place, after Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal deal was rejected by Parliament yesterday.

The deal, which included last-minute amendments designed to appease concerns over the Irish backstop, was rejected by a significant number of MPs, with 391 voting against, versus just 242 voting in favour.

Today’s vote will see the House of Commons vote on whether to leave without a deal at the end of the month. It is considered unlikely that it will pass.

Assuming it fails to be accepted by MPs, parliament will tomorrow vote on whether to ask the EU to delay the start of Brexit, although the EU is under no obligation to do so.

UK tech gets competition check

An expert panel led by Professor Jason Furman, former chief economic advisor to US President Barack Obama will today report on the state of competition in the UK’s digital economy.

The panel, announced in August 2018, has been tasked with determining how to “guarantee new tech markets support competition in the UK”.

“The UK is leading the way in the digital revolution. Our tech sector is now worth over £116bn and a new digital job is being created in this country every 50 minutes,” said Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer, when the panel was announced. “This is something to be proud of, but at the same time it is only right that we ask the big questions about how we ensure these new digital markets work for everyone.”

UK technology is considered a vital industry for the country following Brexit, making this an important report for the future British economy.

Drones see greater airport restrictions

The UK’s drone exclusion zone around airports will today be extended in a bid to stop drone-related disruption.

From today drones will be forbidden from coming within 1km from the end of runways, and will also be forbidden from entering the aerodrome traffic zone (ATZ) of airports – a circular zone around airports that varies in size based on runway length.

It is hoped that the stricter regulations will put a stop to incidents such as the disruption at Gatwick shortly before Christmas last year, which left over 750 flights grounded and had a significant knock-on impact internationally.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

However, there are fears that legislation will not be enough, and that airports need to adopt preventative technologies to put a stop to the issue.