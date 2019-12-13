Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NHS publishes performance data

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) today publishes its monthly data for the most important areas of care.

Statistics will show the latest waiting times, data on diagnostics, ambulances and more.

The NHS has published monthly data since 2015, following a recommendation from Sir Bruce Keogh to NHS England’s chief executive Simon Stevens.

The data is published following a general election in which the NHS became a key – and contentious – campaign topic.

Greta Thunberg joins Turin climate protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg heads to Turin, Italy, to take part in a strike protesting inaction against climate change.

The 16-year-old student is joining the protest on her route home to Sweden from the COP25 climate event in Madrid, Spain.

She will arrive in Turin via train for the ‘Friday’s for Future’ demonstration.

Thunberg was recently chosen as TIME Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year, pipping US President Donald Trump to the accolade.

VW emissions scandal High Court case concludes

A mass litigation case brought against Volkswagen over the emissions scandal draws to a close today at the UK’s High Court.

Tens of thousands of motorists are seeking compensation from the German car giant, after VW installed software to “cheat clean air laws”. VW announced in September 2015 that 11 million vehicles worldwide were affected.

Early in the two-week proceedings, the court heard that the German carmaker “cheated” European emission rules by installing unlawful “defeat devices”.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Volkswagen argues that “the claimants did not suffer any loss at all and that the affected vehicles did not contain a prohibited defeat device”.