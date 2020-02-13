Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

WhatsApp begins legal action against NSO Group

Facebook-owned WhatsApp begins the early stages of its legal action against Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, over allegations its malware was used to hack the phones of journalists and activists via the popular messaging app.

The spyware company insists its Pegasus software, which grants full access to a target’s phone, is only sold to vetted governments to target terrorists and criminals.

Today’s case management conference in California’s US District Court will see the issues in the dispute laid out before heading to trial.

NSO has also been accused of supplying the software used in the alleged hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone, which NSO denies.

Nissan publishes financial results

Japanese carmaker Nissan is set to post its latest financial earnings

Sources told Reuters that the company may report its first quarterly loss in more than a decade because of slumping sales.

Nissan is scaling back many of the expansion projects led by former CEO and chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is now a fugitive in Lebanon after dramatically jumping bail in Japan.

Nissan alleges Ghosn inflicted damage on the company “as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity”. Ghosn denies financial wrongdoing and said he fled Japan because he did not believe he would get a fair trial.

UK government reshuffle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a substantial reshuffle of senior ministers.

It is the first major shakeup since Johnson’s December general election victory.

The changes are expected to be announced before the House of Commons goes into recess today.

After dismissing Claire O’Neill from her position as COP26 president, Johnson is also expected to name her successor today.