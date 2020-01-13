Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

World Future Energy Summit showcases cleantech

Government and business leaders today head to Abu Dhabi for the World Future Energy Summit.

The annual event will feature talks on energy policies and strategies, as well as showcase cleantech solutions to tens of thousands of expected visitors.

Innovative energy tech on display includes vertical-axis wind turbines and a virtual power plant that “aggregates and optimises decentralised energy resources”.

The event runs from 13-16 January and coincides with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Pompeo addresses Silicon Valley leaders

The US secretary of state Mike Pompeo addresses the Silicon Valley Leadership, a public policy association that counts the likes of Google, Apple and Facebook among its members.

Pompeo will address members at The Commonwealth Club, San Francisco, the US.

The Silicon Valley Leadership Group was founded by Hewlett Packard co-founder David Packard and boasts more than 350 members.

The group’s aim is to engage with CEOs and senior officers at companies that “strengthen Silicon Valley and America’s competitiveness for the innovation economy”.

Deadline for Labour leader nominations

Labour MPs and MEPs have until 14:30 GMT today to place their nominations for the next leader of the party.

Candidates must win the support of at least 10% of the party, which means MPs hoping to make it the next stage need a minimum of 22 nominations.

Successful candidates must then secure nominations from at least 5% of Labour affiliates, such as trade union backers, before they get the chance to win over the Labour membership.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey are currently the bookies’ favourites to replace Jeremy Corbyn.