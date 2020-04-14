Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

India lockdown extension expected

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to extend the coronavirus lockdown that came into force 21 days ago.

On 25 March India shut its £2.3tn economy as it ordered strict stay-at-home orders. Modi came under fire for giving the country’s 1.3 billion people little warning of the lockdown, leaving many stranded.

While India has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the real figure is believed to be far higher due to a lack of mass testing.

On Saturday Delhi’s chief minister said Modi had agreed to extend the lockdown, but did not give any more details.

UK Covid-19 digital divides explored

The first of two virtual sessions held by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Integration will look at how poor internet connectivity is affecting the most isolated groups in society during the pandemic.

As of 2019, 7% of households are without internet access and connection speeds can vary by location

During the coronavirus crisis, these digital divides have become more pronounced as friends and families have turned to video communication software such as Zoom and FaceTime to maintain social connections.

Chaired by shadow immigration minister Holly Lynch, the APPG on Social Integration is looking to break down communication barriers for the vulnerable during the crisis.

US webinar talks post-pandemic China policy

The Policy Exchange think tank holds a webinar discussing whether the US should shift its China policy post-pandemic.

China, the country from which the virus first spread, has come under criticism for concealing the severity of Covid-19 to the rest of the world.

While China has since managed to get the virus under control, its critics now say its efforts to assist other countries are part of a wider public relations campaign to improve the country’s image.

Speakers in today’s webinar, which takes place at 03:00pm BST, include former US National Security Advisor General H R McMaster and former Foreign Secretary William Hague, among others.